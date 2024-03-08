Porch pirate caught running off with package on doorbell camera in Florida

A “porch pirate” in Tampa, Florida, was caught on doorbell camera footage snatching a parcel from a resident’s doorstep and running away.

Tampa Police Department posted video of the incident on their social media channels asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

“For porch pirates like this one, every day feels like Christmas,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The theft shocked social media users, with one commenting on the department’s post: “People need to realise that no one is safe from this type of crime.”