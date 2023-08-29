Hurricane Idalia: Florida coastguard prepare rescue helicopters

The Florida coastguard is readying its rescue helicopters as Hurricane Idalia looms.

A Facebook post by the US Coastguard Air Station Clearwater said its personnel were making sure certain aircraft, small boats, cutters and facilities were adequately maintained or secured and prepared to respond in the wake of the storm.

“It is essential for mariners and the public to take proper measures before a storm arrives,” said Michael P. Kahle, coastguard captain of the port. “Ensure you secure all loose equipment, have a hurricane mooring plan or a safe place to store your trailered boat, and monitor the weather. Do not attempt to ride out the storm on your vessel.”