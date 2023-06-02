Florida school board member demands ‘equity and inclusion’ stay out of schools

A Florida school board member told a meeting the trustees “do not want to have equity and inclusion” in Hernando County schools.

During an explosive meeting on Wednesday (31 May), Shannon Rodriguez told the crowd of students and parents: “We want to keep our schools traditional - the way that they were. We don’t want any of the woke”.

One parent said he was “appalled by how many gay people” were in attendance.

But queer students hit back, saying the trustees “alienated” them.

“My existence should not be an issue to you. But come next election season, my vote will be,” one said.