Florida teenagers seen laughing and joking after drive-by shooting

A group of Florida teenagers were scolded by police officers for “laughing and joking” after a drive-by shooting.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office responded late on Sunday evening (19 May) to a report of a shooting of an occupied home in the town of Pierson.

Deputies detained four young suspects during a traffic stop, recovering two handguns, boxes of ammunition and additional magazines in the truck.

Zared Castaneda, 18, along with two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, were arrested and charged for the incident.

As they were told of the “very serious felony charges”, the teenagers were admonished by officers for “laughing and joking”.