Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:03
Florida teenagers seen laughing and joking after drive-by shooting
A group of Florida teenagers were scolded by police officers for “laughing and joking” after a drive-by shooting.
The Volusia Sheriff’s Office responded late on Sunday evening (19 May) to a report of a shooting of an occupied home in the town of Pierson.
Deputies detained four young suspects during a traffic stop, recovering two handguns, boxes of ammunition and additional magazines in the truck.
Zared Castaneda, 18, along with two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, were arrested and charged for the incident.
As they were told of the “very serious felony charges”, the teenagers were admonished by officers for “laughing and joking”.
Up next
05:07
Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session
38:02
The science of falling in love
03:29
Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session
04:35
The comedian taking on Narendra Modi for India’s democracy
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
05:07
Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session
03:29
Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session
05:24
Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box
03:28
Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:31
Football fans go to crazy lengths to win hilarious half-time challenge
01:21
Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea after just 11 months in charge
01:05
Southgate explains why Rashford and Henderson cut from England squad
00:56
Mary Earps discusses Man United future: ‘I have been a punching bag’
00:28
Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona
00:41
Car crushed by fallen bricks as deadly thunderstorm causes damage
00:39
Eyewitness captures fierce winds from Texas storm that killed four
02:47
Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand
00:20
BBC presenter suffers coughing fit live on air in awkward viral moment
00:30
Coronation Street to air special episodes as storyline drama concludes
01:14
Martin Scorsese directs daughter Francesca in TikTok video
05:07