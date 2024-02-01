Snoop Dogg bobblehead worth $1000 snatched from Florida restaurant

A thief snatched a Snoop Dogg bobblehead worth more than $1,000 from a Florida business on Tuesday, 30 January.

Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a cap snatching the large figurine from Cantina Laredo off Big Pine Way in Fort Myers.

An investigation was launched and police identified a suspect as Rocco J Benedetto, 50.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Benedetto turned himself in and was interviewed by detectives.

He was charged with one count of grand theft.

The bobblehead has since been returned to the business.