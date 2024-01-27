A man has been arrested after stealing a pickup truck and nearly causing several crashings while driving up to 100mph in Volusia County, Florida, on 25 January.

Body camera video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments deputies attempt to stop Eblair Sylvain, 18, with ‘stop sticks,’ which are tyre deflation devices.

Footage shows an officer throwing the stop sticks towards a speeding Sylvain, which hit the truck

Sylvain was taken into custody after bailing from the truck and running into some woods, where he was chased and arrested.