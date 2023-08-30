Lightning strikes illuminate Hurricane Idalia as Florida braces for major storm

Hurricane Idalia strengthening into a major category 3 storm on its final approach to Florida was captured in satellite footage in the early hours of Wednesday, 30 August.

The storm is forecast to become “an extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane with a direct hit on the state’s Big Bend region.

Florida is bracing for fierce winds, torrential rain and surging seawater from Idalia, with mandatory evacuation orders issued in at least 28 of Florida’s 67 counties as of Tuesday night.