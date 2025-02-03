Woman who denied throwing brick through ex's window is caught out by police

A Florida woman was caught on camera throwing a brick through the window of her ex-husband's house, later denying this to police.

Surveillance video released on 28 January showed Sabrina Coyne, 34, throwing the brick towards the building followed by a breaking sound.

A responding deputy approached Coyne to ask her if she threw anything, to which she responded "No."

Coyne was arrested for criminal mischief and throwing a deadly missile into an occupied dwelling, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.