Drone footage shows mystery 40-foot rubbish mountain blocking UK road

This is the staggering 40-foot mountain of waste fly-tippers left on a two-lane road on the outskirts of Lichfield.

The massive pile, estimated to be 10 feet high, was discovered early Tuesday morning on Watery Lane in the Curborough area, cutting off access to homes and businesses, including the Curborough Countryside Centre.

Authorities believe a lorry was used to dump the waste on Monday. Lichfield Council has launched an appeal for information and is working with the Environment Agency.

The council has urged anyone with information, including details about the individuals or the origin of the waste, to contact them.