Struggling families are having “bed picnics” with their children to keep warm amid the cost of living, a food bank manager has said.

Speaking to Sky News, West Berks Foodbank manager Fran Chamings said many of her clients are relieved as they can turn the heating off when the children go to school.

However, they are having picnics in bed at the weekend to keep warm without turning the heating on.

“They were spending the whole day in bed to try and save money. We as a food bank are topping up people’s electric and gas... Financially that’s a huge challenge for the charity sector,” Ms Chamings added.