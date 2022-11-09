Tory MP says nurses are using food banks because of ‘broken relationships or boilers’

Tory MP Gillian Keegan has suggested most nurses only use food banks in “emergencies” after their “relationship” or “boiler” has broken down.

“I go to my food banks quite a lot and ask ‘what is it? What’s the reason people are there?’” the education secretary said during an interview on Sky News.

“Quite often, it will be people... something will have happened. Something will have broken down, either a relationship, a boiler, anything.

“They are usually there in an emergency situation.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.