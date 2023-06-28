MP berates Sainsbury’s boss after discovering CEO bonus is 200 times workers pay

An MP berated Sainsbury’s food commercial director Rhian Bartlett after reading out the supermarket CEO’s huge bonuses and annual salary.

Labour’s Andy McDonald questioned how Sainsbury’s can justify the money paid to Simon Roberts during a “grotesque” cost of living crisis.

“The chief executive - Mr Roberts - he’s paid almost four million pounds in bonuses on top of his salary - I’d like to know how you justify that,” he said.

“If you look at Mr Robers - £4.9 million. £408,000 a month, £94,000 a week, £2,298 an hour, and workers are paid £11 an hour. How is that justifiable?”