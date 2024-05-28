Footballers transport crates of drugs in cocaine empire worth £260m

Semi-pro footballers were caught on CCTV hauling drugs through a warehouse as they conspired to supply cocaine with an estimated street value of £208-£260m.

Adam Pepara, 35, of Solihull, Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick, 29, of North Kensington, Jamarl Joseph, 28, of Wembley, Andrew Harewood, 34, of North Acton, Melchi Emanuel-Williamson, 29, of North Acton, and Luke Skeete, 36, of West Drayton, were sentenced to more than 104 years in total on Friday, 17 May having all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply controlled class A drugs and conspiracy to supply controlled class B drugs.

Police found that between 10 April 2022 and 20 October 2022 the group conspired to supply in excess of 2.7 tonnes of high-grade cocaine.