Pep hails De Bruyneone one of best players in Man City’s history

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola labelled Kevin De Bruyne as one of the best players in the club’s history.

De Bruyne showcased his talent by netting two crucial goals in their recent 4-2 triumph over Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 6.

He also assisted another goal for Haaland, with Pep crediting the club’s success to De Bruyne’s ‘incredible’ qualities.

‘He’s one of the best players in the history of Manchester City’ He added in the post match press conference.