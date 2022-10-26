James Cleverly has suggested that LGBT football fans should "be respectful" of host nation Qatar during the 2022 World Cup next month.

"I think with a little bit of flex and compromise at both ends, it can be a safe, secure and exciting World Cup," the foreign secretary told LBC.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state, a fact that has been highlighted by activists since Qatar was announced as the competition's host.

Mr Cleverly also said he had spoken with authorities about "how they will treat" gay football fans travelling for the cup.

