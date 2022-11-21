Independent TV
Footballer Mason Greenwood attends court as trial date for attempted rape charge set
Footballer Mason Greenwood appeared at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Monday (21 November), charged with attempted rape.
The 21-year-old is also accused of assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.
Greenwood was seen entering and leaving the court, wearing a black suit, white shirt and black tie.
He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, and pleas to the charges were not entered.
A Trial date was set for November 27 2023, with the case expected to last 10 days.
