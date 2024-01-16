This is the moment a teenager was captured on camera disposing of a knife he used to stab a talented young footballer to death at a party.

Gurveer Bhandal was 18 years old when he killed Ashley Day, 20, with a Rambo knife at a flat in Digbeth, Birmingham on 29, June last year.

A court heard Mr Dale was attacked after he asked people to leave a flat he rented following noise complaints.

Mr Dale got into a row with Bhandal and the situation escalated, resulting in him stabbing Mr Dale three times in the chest and once in the back.

He was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Bhandal, now 19, of Wombourne, Staffordshire, was jailed for 13 years at the same court on Monday (15 January).