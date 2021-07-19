Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across France on Saturday to protest against new coronavirus rules announced by the government earlier this week.

President Emanuel Macron’s plans include making vaccination compulsory for all health care workers and an obligation for citizens to bring a health pass for most public places.

The measures have been met with opposition across France, with tens of thousands marching in Paris alone.

Crowds made their way through the streets singing, chanting and carrying signs with the simple message “Libérons la France!!” which translates to “Free France.”