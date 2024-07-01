Marine Le Pen was surrounded by supporters on Sunday, 30 June, as she celebrated her National Rally (RN) taking a lead in France’s first round of parliamentary elections.

The far-right leader’s party won 33 per cent of the vote while current president Emmanuel Macron’s Together coalition came in third place on 20 per cent, according to official results.

Ms Le Pen described the vote as an “historic” result and a “source of great hope for millions of French people.”

Her party has historic ties to racism and antisemitism and is hostile toward France’s Muslim community.