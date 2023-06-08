French National Assembly holds minute’s silence for stabbing victims

The French National Assembly observed a minute’s silence on Thursday, 8 June, as a mark of respect for the victims of a stabbing at a park in the French Alps.

Four children, including one in a pushchair, and an adult were injured in a knife attack in Annecy, police said.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly has confirmed that one of the injured children is a British national.

The alleged attacker is said to be a Syrian national, police told local media.

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne has confirmed that the suspect was granted refugee status by Sweden.