Children among 10 killed as crews respond to deadly Lyon apartment fire

Five children are among 10 people killed in a devastating fire which engulfed a tower of apartments in Lyon, France.

This footage shows emergency crews as they responded to the scene in Vaulx-en-Velin, one of the city's poorest suburbs.

Around 180 firefighters were deployed to fight the fire, and a security cordon was established around the perimeter.

The blaze at the eight-storey building is the deadliest residential fire seen for years in France.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are establishing whether there was a "criminal origin."

Sign up for our newsletters.