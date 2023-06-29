The French National Assembly held a minute’s silence on Wednesday, 28 June, in tribute to a 17-year-old delivery driver who was fatally shot by a police officer in a Paris suburb this week.

Footage circulating on social media of the incident shows two policemen by the window of a yellow car and the sound of a gunshot before the vehicle drives off on Tuesday.

Protests have erupted in the two days following the shooting, with fireworks thrown at police and cars set on fire while officers fired tear gas.

The officer has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter.