French stadium plunged into darkness in protest over pension reform

A French rugby stadium was plunged into darkness on Thursday, 27 April, in a protest over controversial pension reforms.

The Pro D2 game between Agen and Nevers at the Armandie stadium was interrupted as power was cut at 49 minutes and 30 seconds into the match.

The time symbolised the part of the French constitution which allowed Emmanuel Macron to push through reforms without a vote in parliament - Article 49.3.

Under the reforms, the retirement age has risen from 62 to 64.

The game ended with a 21-17 win for Nevers.

