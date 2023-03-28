France: Striking workers block train tracks in protest against pension reforms

Striking workers blocked the train tracks serving one of Paris’s main railway stations as nationwide protests continued.

This video shows the protesters waving burning flares and flags as they walked along the tracks to cause disruption at Gare de Lyon.

The passing of a controversial pension reform plan has sparked scenes of chaos across the country

It comes after a French minister warned that violent demonstrators intend “to destroy, to injure and to kill”.

