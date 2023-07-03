France riots: Family of Nahel M claim police officer ‘planned’ shooting ‘in his head’

The family of Nahel M, the French teenager shot by police during a traffic stop, have claimed the officer ‘planned’ the attack ‘in his head’.

Paris has been the subject of rioting and looting following the shooting, which saw the 17-year-old gunned down in his car for failing to stop, after he was allegedly caught driving through a bus lane at rush hour.

“Pointing his weapon, from the start of the check, at the limit, he knew exactly what was going to happen”, the anonymous person told the BBC.

“It was as if he had already planned it in his head from the start.”