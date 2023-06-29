The mother of a 17-year-old who was fatally shot by a French police officer in a Paris suburb has shared the last words she exchanged with her son before he died.

Footage taken by activist Assa Traore shows the mother of the teenager, who has been named as Nahel, describing how she told her "baby" to "be careful" the morning of the day he was shot.

"They took away my baby, he was still a child, he needed his mother," she said.

The officer has been placed under formal investigation for voluntary homicide.