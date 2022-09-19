Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today, 19 September, according to the order of service.

The nine-year-old future king and his seven-year-old sister will join other members of the royal family among 2,000 people in Westminster Abbey to remember their late great-grandmother

Millions across the globe are expected to tune in to the televised service, which will be attended by world leaders, politicians, and royals from across the globe.

