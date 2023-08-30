Gabon military declare coup live on TV after Ali Bongo wins disputed election

Senior military officers appeared on Gabon national television to announce a coup following the country’s presidential election in the early hours of Wednesday, 30 August.

Soldiers spoke on Gabon 24 minutes after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo won a third term, declaring that they represented all security and defence forces in the Central African nation.

Officers claimed that election results were cancelled, all borders closed until further notice, and state institutions dissolved.

Bongo’s team rejected allegations of fraud by Albert Ondo Ossam, who came in second place, and his opposition alliance after a vote marred by numerous polling stations opening several hours late.