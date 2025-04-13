Moment car bursts into flames at Gatwick Airport car park

Shocked onlookers captured the ‘traumatic’ moment a car burst into flames outside a Gatwick Airport car park.

Footage shows a stationary Volkswagen with thick smoke pouring from the bonnet slowly become engulfed in flames, sparking a blaze which led to the closure of access to the airport’s North Terminal on Sunday afternoon.

“It was quite traumatic as it was a full on blaze,” one eyewitness said. “People were screaming as the tyres were blowing out - it sounded like explosions or gunshots.”

Multiple firetrucks were seen at the scene, as crews quickly extinguished the blaze, which left the car destroyed.

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport said: “The airport Fire Service responded to a vehicle fire outside a North Terminal car park this afternoon. The fire has now been resolved.”

Car access to the North Terminal has since been restored.