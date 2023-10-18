Humza Yousaf says Gaza explosion ‘shattered every window’ of mother-in-law’s house

Humza Yousaf has said an explosion in Gaza “shattered every window” of his mother-in-law’s house.

The SNP leader has previously confirmed his parents-in-law live in Scotland but were visiting relatives in Gaza earlier this month when Hamas militants poured into Israel and killed 1,300 people.

Speaking on Wednesday 18 October, Mr Yousaf confirmed that the couple are “safe” but called him in “absolute distress” thinking they had been hit by an Israeli missile strike on Tuesday.

“The scale of the explosion shattered every window in my mother-in-law and father-in-law’s house,” he told Good Morning Britain.

“All the glass was broken, mirrors broken. It was a devastating scene.”