Watch: Police called to council meeting after public demand motion on Gaza ceasefire

A council meeting in England was called off abruptly because of public calls to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hastings Borough Council was set to host its full council meeting on Wednesday evening (20 March) but it was cut short in under two minutes.

In the recorded meeting available online, an inaudible man is seen standing and speaking from the back of the room as the meeting is called to begin.

The meeting is then called off and the live feed ends after one minute and 52 seconds.

Police were filmed inside the council chamber following the suspension of the meeting.

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said the meeting was adjourned because of disruption and would not comment further.