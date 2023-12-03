A senior adviser to Israel’s prime minister has claimed that the IDF is taking ‘maximum effort’ to protect civilians, despite the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza claiming the death toll now exceeds 15,000.

Mark Regev appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where he maintained that civilian casualities were ‘very very low’.

“We’ve actually sent out maps a few days ago which designated the safe areas for people to go”, he said.

“We are trying to be as surgical as we can be in a very difficult combat situation.”