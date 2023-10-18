President Joe Biden told Benjamin Netanyahu that it appears that the explosion at a Gaza hospital was done “by the other team”.

Speaking alongside the Israeli Prime Minister in Tel Aviv, he said that he was “deeply outraged and saddened” by the incident, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths.

He said: “I’m deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you. But there are a lot of people out there not sure, so we have to overcome a lot of things.”