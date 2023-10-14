Drone footage released by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) claims to show them carrying out targeted attacks on senior Hamas officials' houses and military headquarters overnight.

The footage was released on October 14 hours after Israel issued a warning to civilians in northern Gaza to flee south.

Footage shows the fresh strikes landing in the Gaza Strip targeting members of the Nukhba military force.

The IAF said: "The IDF attacked about 750 military targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including Hamas underground tunnels, military compounds and posts, senior officials' houses that served as military headquarters, military depots, communication rooms and eliminated operatives in the terrorist organizations."

Follow The Independent’s liveblog here.