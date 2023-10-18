Palestinian journalist shows reality of searching for water in Gaza

A Palestinian journalist has taken to social media to show the reality of searching for water in Gaza.

Hind Khoudary shared footage of herself entering various shops and supermarkets only to find “totally empty” refrigerators.

Fears are growing that people in Gaza are beginning to dehydrate to death as clean water runs out, while Israeli airstrikes continue to pound the territory of 2.3 million residents.

“I came to the supermarket and asked if there was water,” Ms Khoudary says in one clip, before turning the camera to show more empty refrigerators.

She added that the supermarket owner shared his own bottle with her, but had no water to sell.

“The thing is, we are really thirsty.”