Gemma Collins caught in Italy storm on same day superyacht sank

Gemma Collins filmed a storm in Italy on Monday, 19 August, later saying she was “lucky to be alive” after experiencing extreme weather on the same day a British-flagged superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily.

The Only Way Is Essex star, 43, offered “heartfelt condolences to the people and families involved in the tragic disaster at sea.”

Ms Collins’ Instagram post came after an unexpected violent storm sank a luxury vessel, called Bayesian, in the early hours of Monday.

At least one man has been confirmed dead and six are still missing while 15 survived.