Young people are hungry for stories from sources they can trust, according to The Independent’s Editor-in-Chief Geordie Greig.

The Independent has an audience of around 25 million users, 45% of whom are either Gen Z or Millennials, Greig told BBC's The Media Show today (5 February).

“There is also still a hunger for authenticity,” said Grieg. “It's trust and truth they want.”

The Editor-in-Chief was speaking to the BBC after The Independent became Britain’s biggest digital news brand in November 2024.

The Independent’s monthly audience (19.6m) overtook The Guardian (19.4m) and remained ahead of Mail Online (18.2m) and The Sun (18.8m), according to Ipsos Iris figures.