Moment cheers erupt as Scottish Parliament passes gender recognition reform bill

The Scottish Parliament has passed a controversial gender recognition reform bill after much debate.

This footage shows the moment cheers erupted in Holyrood as the bill was passed, with some MSPs standing up to clap.

However, heckling was reported from the public gallery, with shouts of “shame on you” uttered.

The move makes Scotland the first part of the UK to approve a self-identification process for legally changing gender.

MSPs voted it through by 86 votes to 39, with no abstentions.

Nicola Sturgeon described it as the "most scrutinised piece of legislation” in Holyrood’s history.

Sign up for our newsletters.