Gillian Keegan: Government guidance on gender in schools coming before summer recess

Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, has told Times Radio that guidance on dealing with sex and gender identity in schools will be coming from the government before the summer recess.

Ms Keegan said she is working on guidance for schools with the women and equalities minister, and that it must provide “safeguarding for all children” and make sure that it covers “all children’s rights”.

“We need to be sensitive, but we also need to have common sense,” she added.

