Rishi Sunak served up bacon and sausage breakfast sandwiches as he arrived in Cornwall for the Conservative Party’s general election campaign.

The prime minister took the overnight sleeper train from London Paddington on Tuesday (28 May) to embark on a day of campaigning in the southwest of England.

Mr Sunak spoke with staff at a seafront cafe after disembarking from a train, describing his sleeper train journey as “jolly”.

The prime minister also asked journalists which sandwich they would prefer, bacon or sausage, leading one to reply: “Bacon, prime minister.”