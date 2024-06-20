It would be “reprehensible” to use inside information to bet on the general election date, Michael Gove said as three people with links to the Conservatives or Downing Street face investigation.

Tory candidate Laura Saunders, who is married to the party’s campaign chief, is facing a Gambling Commission investigation into alleged betting offences.

News of that investigation on Thursday 20 June followed the arrest of one of Rishi Sunak’s police protection officers and another investigation into his parliamentary aide Craig Williams over betting allegations.

“If people have used inside information to place bets, that is deeply wrong,” Mr Gove told the BBC.