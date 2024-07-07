Gyles Brandreth shares advice to MPs who lost their job in general election

Former Conservative politician Gyles Brandreth has offered his advice on happiness to the Tory MPs who have just lost their jobs after the Labour Party won the general election on Friday (5 July).

The 76-year-old explained to BBC Breakfast that embracing change and having a “passion beyond politics” are crucial parts of being happy while working in politics.

He also joked that he will never get to Heaven because he “can’t remember the password” and “It’s going to be a nightmare when I get to the gates.”

The Tories lost a total of 250 seats, 11 of those being cabinet members, meaning less than a quarter of MPs heading back to the House of Commons will be Condervatives.