Rachel Reeves pledges no return to austerity under Labour

Rachel Reeves has ruled out increases to income tax or national insurance if Labour are elected in this year's general election.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg on 26 May, the shadow chancellor pledged that there would not be a "return to austerity" under their government, noting that she would not put forward “unfunded proposals”.

Ms Reeves has joined Sir Keir Starmer in his view that taxes on working people should be lower.

"I don’t want to make any cuts to public spending which is why we’ve announced the immediate injection of cash into public services," she added.