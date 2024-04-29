Sunak jokes he has ‘seen enough Snickers bars for a while’ during warehouse visit

Rishi Sunak joked he had “seen enough Snickers bars for a while” after being surrounded by confectionary at a warehouse.

The prime minister visited a DHL distribution centre at the London Gateway port in Essex on Monday 29 April, when he sat down to chat with staff after being shown around the enormous facility by a young apprentice.

“I have to ask, if you’re surrounded by chocolate all day long, does it make you want it more or less?” Mr Sunak asked.

“For the first five minutes, I was like ‘God, I really want a Snickers bar or something’. Then by the end of it, I think maybe I’ve seen enough Snickers bars for a while.”