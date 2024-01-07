Sir Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of putting “vanity before country” by not announcing an election date, suggesting he wants to hit two years in Downing Street.

The Labour leader made clear he wants a general election held “as soon as possible,” while speaking on <em>Sky News</em>’s Sunday Morning With <em>Trevor Phillips </em>on 7 January.

The Prime Minister earlier this week alluded to a general election being held in the second half of this year.

“I can’t help feeling that all he really wants to do is to get two years clocked up of his own premiership, and that means he is putting vanity before country,” Mr Starmer said.