The BBC’s Naga Manchetty broke down in tears live on air as she heard the news her colleague George Alagiah had died following his battle with bowel cancer.

The presenter was audibly upset when reporting the sad death of her colleage, who died on Monday at the age of 67.

As the news was announced on her 5 Live radio show, Naga said: “Apologies for the emotion in my voice - he was so loved in our news room.”

She later added: “He was a voice we trusted and he was someone I can personally say I loved, he supported me greatly.”