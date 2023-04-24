Police use drill to free climate activist who superglued hand to road

Police in Germany used a drill to free a climate activist from a road after he superglued his hand to the tarmac during a protest on Monday (24 April).

Footage shows authorities in Berlin working to remove the campaigner as activists across the country staged action demanding the government do more to tackle climate change.

The protester attached his hand to the road using superglue which could not be dissolved using oil, so police used the power tool and a crowbar to drill a section of tarmac around him.

