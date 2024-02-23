Watch: Moment German parliament votes to liberalise rules on marijuana possession

German lawmakers voted for a government plan to liberalise rules on cannabis, paving the way for the country to decriminalise limited amounts of marijuana and allow members of “cannabis clubs” to buy it for recreational purposes.

On Friday 23 February, Bundestag (the German Parliament’s lower house) backed the legislation, which is a prominent reform project of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s socially liberal governing coalition, by 407 votes to 226, with only four abstentions.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach explained that the government’s aim is to “fight the black market” and better protect young people.