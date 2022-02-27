Watch live as thousands take part in anti-war protests in Berlin

Thousands take part in anti-war protests in Berlin in solidarity with Ukraine amid the continued Russian invasion.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that Germany is committing 100 billion euros to a special fund for its armed forces, raising its defense spending above 2 percent of GDP.

The move is a significant one for Germany, which has come under criticism from the United States and other NATO allies for not investing adequately in its defense budget.

