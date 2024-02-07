After Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy hearing in New York City on 7 February, the former New York City mayor and ex-lawyer for Donald Trump answered questions from reporters outside.

“I have nothing to hide,” Giuliani told The Independent.

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy back in 2023 after being ordered to pay nearly $150 million to two election workers in Georgia.

The two workers, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, received the money for Giuliani’s efforts to spread baseless claims about their involvement in election fraud.